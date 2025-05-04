Qatar Categorically Rejects Israeli Prime Minister's 'Inflammatory Statements': Advisor To Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of the inflammatory statements issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, which lack the slightest degree of political and moral responsibility.

He said, "Portraying the ongoing aggression against Gaza as a defense of civilization brings to mind the rhetoric of regimes that have historically used false slogans to justify their crimes against innocent civilians."

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al-Ansari explained that since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip, the State of Qatar has worked with its partners to ensure the success of mediation efforts aimed at ending the war, protecting civilians, and ensuring the release of hostages and detainees.

He added, "It is worth asking here: Were at least 138 hostages released through military operations described as "justice," or through mediation efforts that are currently being questioned and undermined?"



He pointed out that, in contrast, the Palestinian people in Gaza are experiencing one of the worst humanitarian disasters of the modern era, from a stifling blockade, systematic starvation, and deprivation of medicine and shelter, to the use of humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip and political blackmail. Is this the civilization they are trying to promote?

The Advisor to the Prime Minister affirmed that Qatar's principled foreign policy does not conflict with its role as an honest and reliable mediator. Disinformation campaigns and political pressures will not deter it from standing up for the rights of peoples and protecting civilians, regardless of their backgrounds, just as it stands up for international law without partiality or selectivity, he added.

He added that the State of Qatar continues its close work with both the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America to achieve an immediate ceasefire, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and move forward toward a just and lasting peace based on justice and humanity, not violence and double standards.

Dr. Al-Ansari affirmed Qatar's firm belief that true peace can only be achieved through a just and comprehensive settlement based on international legitimacy resolutions, ending the occupation, and guaranteeing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, most notably the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

