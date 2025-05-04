Sidra Medicine To Host MENA ART Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, will host its inaugural MENA ART (Advanced Research Technologies for Personalized Medicine) conference, taking place from May 18 to 19, 2025.

MENA ART will bring together leading scientists, clinicians, and industry experts from around the world to explore how flow cytometry and optical microscopy are shaping the future of precision medicine.

The conference theme, Innovation in Flow Cytometry and Optical Microscopy, will highlight how these technologies are transforming disease diagnosis, biomarker discovery, and the development of targeted therapies. It aims to foster cross-disciplinary dialogue and showcase pioneering research that is changing the landscape of healthcare.

Manager of the Flow Cytometry Core Facility at Sidra Medicine and co-chair of MENA ART 2025, Dr. Giusy Gentilcore said:“Flow cytometry and Optical Microscopy are at the heart of many breakthroughs in immunology and personalized medicine. At MENA ART 2025, we are bringing together global experts to showcase how this powerful technology advances our understanding of diseases and improves patient outcomes. The hands-on workshops are a highlight, providing participants with the practical skills needed to maximize the impact of their research.”

The conference will feature expert-led sessions on cutting-edge applications across cancer biology, immunology, small particles, digital pathology, and translational medicine. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in high-throughput imaging, spatial proteomics, and single-cell analysis.

Flow cytometry is a powerful tool that enables rapid, high-dimensional cell analysis, supporting breakthroughs in diagnostics and therapeutic innovation. Whereas, optical microscopy provides detailed views into cellular structures and biological processes, allowing scientists to visualize disease mechanisms, track treatment responses, and drive discovery at the molecular level.

Lead of the Advanced Imaging Core at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Abbirami Sathappan said:“The MENA ART 2025 conference represents a unique platform for researchers, clinicians, and technology leaders to exchange ideas and explore the latest innovations in imaging."