Texas A&M At Qatar Graduates 155 Engineers

Doha, Qatar: Texas A&M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, celebrated the graduation of 155 engineers during its commencement ceremony held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The Class of 2025 includes graduates with bachelor's degrees in chemical engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and petroleum engineering, as well as students who earned Master of Science and Master of Engineering degrees in chemical engineering.

Minister of State H E Eng Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari and Dean of Texas A&M at Qatar Dr. César Octavio Malavé with the graduating class.

“This year's graduating class is comprised of 60% Qatari students and includes 75 female graduates, and represents 18 nationalities. Among the 91 Qatari graduates, 51% are women. With this year's ceremony, Texas A&M at Qatar has now awarded more than 1,800 degrees, further contributing to Qatar's human capital development and the global engineering community.

The evening's keynote address was delivered by Minister of State H E Eng Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, who shared a message of ambition, perseverance and leadership with the new graduates. In his remarks, Al Kuwari emphasised the critical role engineers will play in shaping a sustainable future for Qatar and beyond, and encouraged the graduates to embrace innovation and uphold their responsibility as stewards of national progress.

“Dear graduates, you are the next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders. The technical knowledge you've gained is powerful - but even more powerful are the values this institution has instilled in you: integrity, leadership, and service. And as you step into this new chapter, I urge you to aim high. There are no limits to Qatar's ambitions - and there should be no limits to yours. Be bold in your vision, grounded in your values, and proud of who you are and who you will become. as you step forward into the world, I urge you to keep the pursuit of knowledge at the forefront of your journey. Congratulations once again, Class of 2025.”

Dean of Texas A&M at Qatar, Dr. César Octavio Malavé congratulated the Class of 2025 and recognized their resilience and accomplishments.

“As graduates of Texas A&M, each of you carries the legacy and values of Aggie engineers, both to the workplace and into top graduate programmes around the world. And as graduates of this campus, you also are ambassadors for Qatar Foundation and the State of Qatar, which has invested in each and every one of you.

“As you receive your diploma this evening, you take with you an obligation to uphold our Aggie core values - respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service. In everything you do, demonstrate those values and show the world that Aggie engineers are today's experts and tomorrow's leaders of industry, government and academia. It's time for each of you to fulfil your potential as engineering leaders for Qatar's knowledge economy and for the global energy transformation.”



Representing the Class of 2025, chemical engineering graduate Amanda Cruz delivered an address reflecting on the journey, unity and transformative experience of earning an engineering degree from Texas A&M University.

“Every one of us here has faced obstacles - some that made us question our paths, others that made us question ourselves. But we kept going. Because the knowledge we contribute, the work we do, and the choices we make have the potential to change lives. So, as we step forward from this milestone, let's hold on to the curiosity that got us here-the kind that doesn't just ask why, but what's next?

“The kind that pushes us to explore, to question, to create. Because curiosity doesn't just lead to answers; it should also lead to new beginnings. And today, that's exactly what we have. A new beginning.”

The ceremony concluded with the traditional induction of graduates into The Association of Former Students, the university's global alumni network, which comprises more than 525,000 Aggies worldwide.