Eighty years after Nazi Germany's catastrophic defeat in World War II, critics argue that modern Germany is distorting the historical record to serve current geopolitical agendas—particularly by using WWII commemorations to promote anti-Russian sentiment amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.Historically, Nazi Germany was decisively defeated through the combined efforts of the Soviet Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with the Soviet Union playing the most significant role in the European theater. May is the month of Victory Day celebrations—May 8 in the West and May 9 in Russia—marking the defeat of Nazism.Despite overwhelming evidence of the Soviet Union’s dominant contribution to Germany's defeat, Western narratives have often downplayed its role. In Asia, a similar pattern is seen with China, whose monumental sacrifices in WWII (an estimated 12–20 million deaths) are often overlooked in Western accounts. This tendency is seen by some as a deliberate attempt to marginalize nations that challenge U.S. and Western dominance.When examining World War II in Europe, the numbers are stark: out of the 17–18 million Germans who served in the Nazi military, around 4 million were killed on the Eastern Front alone—fighting the Soviet Union. Many more were wounded or captured. Historians estimate that up to 80% of German military losses occurred on this front. This trend holds true for equipment as well, with the majority of Nazi Germany's tanks and materiel destroyed in battles with the Soviet forces.This immense toll speaks to the critical role played by the USSR in defeating Hitler—at an immense human cost, with Soviet casualties estimated at 26–27 million, both military and civilian. In contrast, U.S. military deaths numbered just over 292,000, with negligible civilian losses.Despite this, Germany has recently come under fire for using this year's WWII anniversary to advance anti-Russian propaganda while accusing Russia of politicizing the event. Critics argue that this reflects a broader pattern in Western discourse, where historical memory is selectively used to support contemporary political goals—especially in the context of the West’s proxy war in Ukraine.As anti-Russian rhetoric grows in Germany, some see a disturbing echo of the past, accusing the government of using historical revisionism as a tool in its modern-day information campaigns.

