Ben Sulayem“Committed To Transformation Of FIA Into Modern, Accessible, And Connected Organisation”

Dubai, UAE, 4May, 2025: The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, is set for a busy agenda of high-level discussions at its annual FIA Region I Spring Meeting starting in Marrakech on Tuesday.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be in attendance at the three-day assembly of mobility and motorsport leaders from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to discuss key initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, regional sporting growth, and innovation in transport.

Speaking ahead of the conference, which is hosted by Mobilité Club Maroc, Ben Sulayem said“As a global federation it is not often that we are able to unite our community in one place, so moments like this are particularly special.

“The next few days will provide an invaluable opportunity for engagement and participation, along with key votes to decide on the leadership of our community.”

The Region I Spring Meeting will coincide with a series of sessions designed to equip Member Clubs with new strategies and insights into evolving mobility and sporting trends. The event will be an opportunity to share knowledge and best practice across topics such as service delivery, sustainable responsibility, and consumer-focused innovation.

Ben Sulayem said:“Our Members are fundamental to the success of the FIA, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made together during my first term in office and the successes we have achieved. We continue to strengthen the link between sport and mobility, expanding our reach and impact on the global stage.

“I am committed to the transformation of the FIA into a modern, accessible, and connected organisation. Globally we are continuing our mission to double motorsport participation through grassroot initiatives and accessibility programmes such as Affordable Cross Car and the Global Karting Plan, while ensuring ongoing empowerment of all regions across our mobility capabilities.”

The FIA Member Club structure forms the backbone of the federation's governance and operations, with each full Member Club holding voting rights across the FIA's elections and regulatory decisions. Clubs are grouped into two primary categories, with some serving in both roles.

Mobility Clubs provide mobility services and represent the interest of road users, with a focus on road safety, travel and tourism, consumer rights, and sustainable mobility.

National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) govern and develop motorsport at a national level, are responsible for sporting events, issuing licenses, and engagement across regulations.

Within the FIA there are four Mobility Regions and six sport zones. FIA Region I is comprised of 101 Mobility Member Clubs from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, representing over 41 million members.

Caption: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem –“Our Members are fundamental to the success of the FIA.”

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.