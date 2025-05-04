IPL 2025: Rayudu Lauds CSK's 'Excellent Find' Ayush Mhatre's 'Power & Finesse' Against RCB

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu called the 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre "the best find" for Chennai Super Kings and lauded the teenager for showing "maturity and the temperament that is required to excel" in the game during his impressive 94-run knock in CSK's narrow two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mhatre smashed a 48-ball 94 against RCB, becoming the third-youngest player to score a fifty in the IPL at 17 years and 292 days. He, along with Ravindra Jadeja, added 114 for the third wicket after a 51-run opening stand with Shaik Rasheed in the chase of 214. But his superb innings went in vain as CSK fell two short of the target.

"He's the bright spot-he and Brevis. They have really shown what they can do. Especially him, it was exceptional because he has not overhit the ball. He has hit a few sixes, and a lot of boundaries. He has shown timing, power, and finesse. He has shown the maturity and the temperament that is required to excel at this level. I think he's an excellent find for CSK. And they'll be very, very happy with the way they have played tonight.

"That is something which will give them a lot of confidence going into next year. If you look at it, he has scored all around the ground. But looking at CSK's future, I think he is the one. And if they build a good, solid batting unit around him and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dewald Brevis, they are well set for next year," Rayudu said on JioHotstar.

The youngster joined CSK as a replacement for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was sidelined five matches into the season due to an elbow injury. Mhatre made his T20 debut in the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring 32 runs off 15 balls. He followed it up with a quick 30 off 19 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra called the teenage batter a wild card entry in CSK's side and praised him for capitalising on the opportunity. "IPL, I feel, is the biggest reality show on the planet. And in all reality shows, there is a wild card entry. Ayush is that wild card. He came here because Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured. Shaik Rasheed was their original choice. Ayush Mhatre has been around but was not picked. And then he gets a wild card entry and went wild," said Chopra.