US urges for direct Russia-Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) The United States has announced it will no longer act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, urging both sides to take responsibility for resolving the conflict through direct negotiations. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated during a Thursday press briefing that it is time for Moscow and Kiev to present their own solutions and engage directly.
Former President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January, previously claimed he could end the war within 24 hours—a statement he later admitted was exaggerated. Since then, he has pushed for a ceasefire but expressed growing frustration with the lack of progress. Trump has even threatened to pull the U.S. out of the peace process if talks continue to stall.
Recently, Russia signaled its readiness for direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions. President Vladimir Putin also ordered a brief ceasefire to coincide with upcoming Victory Day commemorations. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the move, calling it a political stunt.
“We are not going to be the mediators,” Bruce told reporters, emphasizing that while the U.S. remains committed to supporting peace efforts, it would no longer take the lead in organizing negotiations. “It’s up to the two nations to determine how this ends.”
Bruce's comments appeared to contradict Vice President J.D. Vance, who earlier this week suggested the U.S. was prepared to continue peace efforts for another 100 days.
Some media outlets have reported that a U.S.-backed peace proposal includes recognizing Russia’s control over Crimea and parts of four former Ukrainian regions, along with freezing the conflict along existing front lines. While Moscow has welcomed talks without conditions, Ukraine insists on a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a prerequisite.
