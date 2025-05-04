403
US senator issues warning to Russia to impose ‘bone-crushing’ sanctions
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a proposal for severe new sanctions on Russia, claiming strong bipartisan backing in the Senate. The legislation aims to support former President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Graham described the sanctions as “bone-crushing” and stated they would include harsh financial penalties and steep tariffs on nations purchasing Russian exports like oil, gas, and uranium.
Graham said the proposed measures are meant to pressure Russia and demonstrate Congress’s resolve, even as Trump pursues diplomacy. The U.S. has already implemented extensive sanctions on Russia since the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022, targeting various sectors including finance and energy. Despite these efforts, Russia argues that the sanctions are illegal and largely ineffective, while expressing openness to peace talks. Moscow recently declared a unilateral three-day ceasefire for Victory Day, though Ukraine rejected it, calling instead for a full 30-day unconditional truce.
Trump has hinted that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stalling and suggested he could respond with tougher economic measures if negotiations falter. Graham’s bill, reportedly backed by 72 senators and gaining traction in the House, would ban Americans from purchasing Russian sovereign debt and impose a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian energy products.
Graham emphasized that the sanctions would serve as leverage for Trump and a signal that the U.S. sees Russia as the main aggressor in the conflict. He warned that if negotiations break down, the U.S. should be prepared to act forcefully. The White House has not commented on the proposal. Graham, a long-time foreign policy hardliner, previously praised U.S. support for Ukraine, calling the effort one of the country’s best investments.
