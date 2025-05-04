403
Singapore's PAP Secures 14th Consecutive Victory
(MENAFN) Singapore's dominant People's Action Party (PAP) has lengthened its unbroken rule that spans over sixty years, achieving its 14th consecutive electoral triumph, according to final outcomes reported by various media sources on Sunday.
Maintaining control since prior to Singapore’s independence in 1965, the PAP won 87 out of the 97 available parliamentary seats.
The principal opposition, the Workers' Party (WP), captured the remaining 10 seats, as reported by the media.
The PAP garnered 65.57 percent of the total vote share, representing a significant rise from its 61.24 percent in the preceding national election.
At a press briefing following the release of the results, Premier Lawrence Wong emphasized unity: “Now that the election is over, we must put aside our differences and stand together as one Team Singapore to confront the storms ahead, and to secure a brighter future for ourselves, our families and Singapore.”
This election marked the inaugural electoral challenge for Prime Minister Wong, who succeeded Lee Hsien Loong—a key architect of modern Singapore—in a deliberate leadership transition that occurred in May of the previous year.
The election drew participation from 211 contenders across 11 different political organizations.
A total of 2,429,281 ballots were submitted, with 42,829 of those deemed invalid, amounting to 92.47 percent of the 2,627,026 eligible voters in contested constituencies.
Besides the WP, no other opposition groups succeeded in winning any districts or securing representation in parliament.
