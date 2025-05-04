403
No Supplies Left: Kuwait Hospital Gaza Faces Imminent Shutdown
(MENAFN) A hospital in southern Gaza has issued an urgent warning, stating it may have to halt operations within a week due to dwindling medical supplies. Kuwait Specialized Hospital in Rafah attributed the crisis to the ongoing Israeli military actions and the closure of border crossings.
The medical facility declared, "Due to the ongoing Israeli aggression and the closure of crossings, the health system is on the verge of collapse."
The hospital further disclosed that over three-quarters of crucial medications are now unavailable, severely hindering the ability of medical personnel to administer vital care. It cautioned that critical services, including intensive care and treatment for chronic conditions, are in serious jeopardy. Without immediate delivery of medical supplies, the hospital warned that the majority of its health services could be forced to shut down.
The hospital appealed to international humanitarian organizations for immediate intervention to prevent a looming health disaster in Gaza.
This warning emerges against a backdrop of worsening humanitarian conditions. Reports indicate that Israel has blocked all aid, medicine, food, and commercial goods from entering Gaza since March 2nd.
Tragically, nearly 52,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed in Gaza during the intense Israeli offensive that began in October 2023.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its military actions in the territory.
