403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PAP Secures 14th Successive Election Victory in Singapore
(MENAFN) Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) has maintained its long-standing political dominance, securing a 14th successive election victory, according to official results released Sunday. The PAP, which has governed Singapore since before its independence in 1965, won 87 out of the 97 parliamentary seats contested.
The main opposition, the Workers' Party (WP), increased its presence by securing 10 seats, as reported by media sources. The PAP garnered 65.57% of the total votes, marking a significant increase from the 61.24% obtained in the previous general election.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in a post-election press conference, emphasized the need for national unity, stating, "Now that the election is over, we must put aside our differences and stand together as one Team Singapore to confront the storms ahead, and to secure a brighter future for ourselves, our families and Singapore.”
This election was the first major electoral test for Wong, who assumed the premiership last May, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong. A total of 211 candidates from 11 political parties participated in the election.
The election saw a high voter turnout, with 2,429,281 votes cast out of 2,627,026 registered voters, representing 92.47% participation. Apart from the WP, all other opposition parties failed to secure any parliamentary seats.
Wong characterized the results as “a clear signal of trust, stability and confidence” from Singaporeans towards the government. He acknowledged the mandate as deeply humbling.
Looking ahead, Wong stated, “I will announce the Cabinet line-up when ready,” as his new administration prepares to tackle various challenges, including the rising cost of living, housing shortages, and the recently paused reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US President.
The main opposition, the Workers' Party (WP), increased its presence by securing 10 seats, as reported by media sources. The PAP garnered 65.57% of the total votes, marking a significant increase from the 61.24% obtained in the previous general election.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in a post-election press conference, emphasized the need for national unity, stating, "Now that the election is over, we must put aside our differences and stand together as one Team Singapore to confront the storms ahead, and to secure a brighter future for ourselves, our families and Singapore.”
This election was the first major electoral test for Wong, who assumed the premiership last May, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong. A total of 211 candidates from 11 political parties participated in the election.
The election saw a high voter turnout, with 2,429,281 votes cast out of 2,627,026 registered voters, representing 92.47% participation. Apart from the WP, all other opposition parties failed to secure any parliamentary seats.
Wong characterized the results as “a clear signal of trust, stability and confidence” from Singaporeans towards the government. He acknowledged the mandate as deeply humbling.
Looking ahead, Wong stated, “I will announce the Cabinet line-up when ready,” as his new administration prepares to tackle various challenges, including the rising cost of living, housing shortages, and the recently paused reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US President.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment