1959 -- The first Kuwaiti oil tanker "Kathma," with a 68-member crew, docked at Al-Ahmadi port. The 46,000-ton tanker was built in Japan on December 15. 1958.

1961 -- The Kuwait police department called on citizens and residents who lived in the city, villages and external regions before 1920 until 1954 and preserved their regular residency throughout this period to report to the citizenship inspection bureaus in Al-Jibla and Al-Shamiya.

1969 -- The Kuwaiti folk singer Awwad Salem passed away at 65.

1970 -- Kuwait witnessed graduation of the first batch of cadets from the Army.

1999 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dissolved the National Assembly after MPs present a no-confidence motion against Minister of Justice, Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ahmad Khaled Al-Klaib. The development has occurred after MPs debated an interpellation motion filed by MP Abbas Al-Khedhari about typing mistakes in some copies of the Kuran, printed by the Awqaf Secretariat General.

2001 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Hamad Al-Afasi won the gold medal in the double trap competition of the international shooting tournament held in Cairo.

2010 -- The US Claremont McKenna College granted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah an honorary PhD in law.

2011 -- The healthcare hospital has been inaugurated in Al-Sabah health region. The hospital is situated on a 6,600-square-meter plot of land with a 91-bed capacity. Its construction has cost more than KD five million (approx. USD 16,000).

2011 -- Sheikh Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who had served as Minister of the Amiri Diwan since its establishment until 1990, passed away at 76.

2013 -- The Kuwaiti taekwondo team was crowned champion of the fourth GCC tournament held in Doha, Qatar.

2015 -- The Ministry of Finance declared a decision setting minimum capital for establishing companies.

2017 -- The Kuwaiti Dr. Abdullah Al-Muhareb, Director General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), died at 70.

2020 -- Kuwait donated USD 40 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight the coronavirus.

2020 -- The Cabinet declared delay of citizens' due payments for the Credit Bank of Kuwait.

2023 -- Kuwait dispatched by air 75 tons of medical and humanitarian supplies to Sudan.