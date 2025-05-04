403
Six Die in Harrowing Reservoir Car Plunge in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) A heart-wrenching accident in the western Afghan province of Herat has claimed the lives of six people, including two young children, after their car careened into a reservoir dam. Provincial government spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Sayedi revealed the grim details on Sunday, highlighting the devastating consequences of irresponsible driving.
The fatal incident unfolded on Saturday, plunging a family into mourning. According to the official statement, the driver of the vehicle, a woman, also tragically lost her life in the mishap. Sayedi further elaborated that the victims comprised two innocent children and four young women, underscoring the profound loss felt by the community.
Attributing the Saturday tragedy to reckless driving, the government spokesman stressed that the loss of life was avoidable.
This latest catastrophe marks the second such incident to plague Afghanistan's roads in a mere two days, painting a concerning picture of traffic safety in the country. Just the day prior, on Friday, a separate traffic accident in the eastern Wardak province resulted in five fatalities and left seven individuals injured, further highlighting the urgent need for improved road safety measures and driver awareness. The consecutive tragedies serve as a stark reminder of the dangers present on Afghan roads and the devastating impact of traffic accidents on families and communities.
