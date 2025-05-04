First BRICS Nuclear Platform Expert Panel Held In China

The first expert panel discussion within the framework of the BRICS Nuclear Platform was recently held in China. The panelists emphasized cooperation among participating countries for balanced global development and energy security. They exchanged views on new approaches to the efficient allocation of nuclear energy resources, current trends in the industry, and prospects of cooperation.

BRICS Nuclear Platform's mission is to enhance corporate-level cooperation to promote nuclear as a baseload source of clean electricity and advanced technologies for non-power applications.

The panel discussion on 'Key Factors Impacting the Development of Nuclear Power' brought together representatives of government agencies and relevant organizations from BRICS members and partner countries, including China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, Iran and others, as well as representatives of the ASEAN Centre for Energy and the World Nuclear Association (WNA).

For representatives of nuclear newcomer countries, the session was an opportunity to learn best practices in energy and non-energy applications of nuclear developments to address environmental and social challenges.

“Young specialists in the nuclear industry need the support of experienced experts from countries with advanced technologies. The session provided an opportunity for representatives of BRICS nuclear organizations to establish interaction for the development of joint projects,” mentioned Chen Xin, Deputy Director of the Uranium Resources Department of SNURDC (China).

The session once again confirmed that there is a large and as yet untapped potential for joint work between BRICS organizations and partners.

The next session will be held on 21 May 2025 in Brazil on the sidelines of the Nuclear Trade and Technology Exchange (NT2E) exhibition and conference.