DPRK Warns Against U.S. Arms Buildup On And Around Korean Peninsula

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, May 4 (NNN-KCNA) – The U.S. arms buildup on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, will be an unwise option to further increase the uncertainty of U.S. mainland security. The warning was issued by an unnamed military commentator.

The interceptor drill, simulating the so-called intercontinental ballistic missile attack of an enemy state, conducted recently at the Fort Greely military base in Alaska, is a military action of“an offensive nature, that made a nuclear war with the DPRK a fait accompli,” the commentator was quoted as saying.

If the United States does not seek a nuclear war with the DPRK, the DPRK strategic nuclear force targeting the U.S. mainland will not happen, and there is no need to talk about“interception,” the commentator was quoted as saying.

The recent U.S. moves of assembling strategic bombers and stealth fighters in the Korean Peninsula region, prove that“the U.S. arms buildup to raise the level of war readiness in all aspects of attack and defense has entered the stage of mastering practical action, far beyond the level of demonstration,” the commentator was quoted as saying.– NNN-KCNA