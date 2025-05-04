Philippines Puts National Police On Full Alert As Mid-Term Election Nears

MENAFN - Nam News Network) MANILA, May 4 (NNN-PNA) – The Philippine National Police (PNP), went on full alert yesterday, to ensure a peaceful, fair, and orderly May 12 mid-term elections.

“Our personnel are committed to maintaining peace and order throughout the election period,” said PNP Chief, General Rommel Francisco Marbil, adding,“There is no place for violence or intimidation in a democratic process.”

The police's full alert status started at 12:01 a.m. local time yesterday, and would continue until 11:59 p.m. local time on May 15.

Marbil said that, all PNP standby forces, quick reaction forces, and regional units will remain on standby, and respond immediately to any untoward incident that may break out.

“Police presence will be heightened in polling centres and other critical areas in different regions,” Marbil added.

The PNP reported at least 13 election-related deaths and 16 injuries in 35 incidents across the archipelago, related to this year's national and local elections.

Nearly 70 million Filipinos will elect over 18,000 officials on May 12, including 12 senators, 254 district representatives, 63 party-list representatives, and over 17,000 governors, mayors, and local officials.– NNN-PNA