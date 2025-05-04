CSK Coach Fleming Admits Brevis DRS Drama Was 'Big Moment' Of The Match

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that a missed review chance involving Dewald Brevis proved to be a turning point in the match as his side slumped to a narrow two-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

A huge DRS controversy took place in the final overs of CSK's run-chase of RCB after Dewald Brevis ran out of time to review an LBW call.

The incident occurred on the third ball of the 17th over during CSK's chase of 214. Ngidi bowled a knee-high full toss that hit Brevis on the pad. The umpire quickly gave it out. As per the rules, the ball became dead at that point, and the 15-second timer kicked off.

However, Brevis and Jadeja, seemingly unaware, ran a single. the fielder fired in a direct hit at the non-striker's end from the point region. After a brief chat with Jadeja, Brevis asked for a review-only to learn the 15-second window had expired.

It led to an argument with Jadeja and Brevis and the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Mohit Krishnadas. Eventually, Brevis had to walk back for a first- ball duck.

"Yeah, it was a big moment. In talking to Jaddu (Jadeja] and Brevis, there was a lot going on with running straight away. I think they saw the ball ricochet and actually went to the boundary for four. And lost in that was whether Brevis took the review in time. I don't know the answer to that. He wasn't sure, given that they were running at the time," Stephen Fleming said after the game.

"As soon as you're given out, understand the timer starts. There was a fair bit eaten up with the play still being completed, and whether they just ran out of time... in the umpire's view, it did. The other part about it, because he was given out, we wouldn't have got the runs. While we would have maintained the wicket, it certainly wouldn't have given us the five runs, which would have been nice," he added.

RCB posted 213/5, powered by a late onslaught from Romario Shepherd ( 53 off 14), including six sixes alongwoth debutant Jacob Bethell's composed 62 and Virat Kohli's 55 at the top.

In response, Chennai came close to pulling off the chase, led by a sensational 94 from Ayush Mhatre and a resilient unbeaten 77 from Jadeja. They, however, fell agonisingly short, finishing at 211/6.

CSK will now travel to Kolkata to face the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.