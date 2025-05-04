Pakistan Conducts Successful 450Km-Range Test

MENAFN - AzerNews) Pakistan on Saturday successfully carried out a training launch of its surface-to-surface Abdali weapon system, the military said, as part of an ongoing military exercise aimed at assessing operational preparedness and technological capabilities,reports, citing Tribune.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the missile has a range of 450 kilometres and was launched under the operational readiness exercise codenamed“Indus.”

The launch was observed by senior officials from the Army Strategic Forces Command, Strategic Plans Division, and Pakistan's strategic scientific community.

The test aimed to validate the system's upgraded navigation technology and enhanced manoeuvrability.

According to ISPR, the weapon system demonstrated precision targeting and stable flight performance, meeting all mission objectives.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and chiefs of Pakistan's armed forces congratulated the personnel involved.

They expressed full confidence in the country's strategic deterrence capabilities and praised the technical expertise of the engineers and scientists who contributed to the project.

The Abdali missile system forms a key component of Pakistan's conventional and strategic arsenal, designed for rapid deployment and high accuracy against ground targets.