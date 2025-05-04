High Drama In London: Pakistani Journalists Spark Chaos At Restaurant - Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video widely circulating on social media shows two Pakistani journalists – Safina Khan and Asad Ali Malik – hurling abuses at each other at an eatery in London. Khan has alleged that Malik, along with other journalists from ARY News and Hum News, ganged up on her and“threatened her”.

Khan, who works at NEO News and serves as Secretary General of the Pakistan Press Club, London, also shared the purported video tagging the UK police, claiming she was harassed. The London-based journalist further stated that if anything were to happen to her, ARY News reporter Fareed and Hum News journalist Rafeeq should be held responsible.

The alleged incident took place during media coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. In her post on X, Khan wrote:“During Salman Akram Raja's coverage, I was harassed and abused by @MohsinnaqviC42 TV London reporter Asad Malik, joined by @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL reporter Fareed and @humnews_urdu @humnewspakistan reporter Rafeeq. They threatened to kill me.”

In another tweet, Khan alleged that Naqvi and others were abusing Senator Journalist Azhar Javed's mother, and when she intervened, they began abusing her as well. "I heard someone's mother being abused - not for myself. There was no such thing as honour among these shameless men. The one who abused the mother of Senator Journalist Azhar Javed from Youth was being slapped while sitting down. When I could not tolerate the abuse of Azhar Javed's mother, how could I remain silent after hearing the abuse of my own mother?" she posted in Urdu.

Responding to Khan's allegations, Malik denied the claims as“baseless”. He also shared videos allegedly showing Khan using abusive language.“These are false and baseless allegations, consistent with her pattern of past behaviour. The facts are clear and supported by multiple eyewitnesses,” he stated in a post on X.

The exact reason for the altercation remains unknown. Khan, known for making anti-India statements, recently stirred controversy by showing disrespect to the Indian tricolour outside the Indian High Commission in London. This incident occurred during a pro-Khalistan protest against India's sanctions on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.