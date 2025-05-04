La Liga: Barca Dodge Vallaolid Scare For Three Vital Points

MENAFN - IANS) Valladolid, May 4 (IANS) FC Barcelona survived a difficult night away against already relegated Valladolid to open a seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga ahead of Madrid's game at home to Celta Vigo.

With his players tired after Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League and the return leg still to play on Tuesday, Barca coach Hansi Flick made wholesale changes to his side.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen returned after his knee injury while players such as Ansu Fati, Pau Victor and Andreas Christensen all started, while Lamine Yamal, Frenkie de Jong and Inigo Martinez were all rested, reports Xinhua.

Valladolid took advantage of the lack of cohesion in the Barca defense to take an early lead when Sanchez' shot took a big deflection to end up in the net.

Flick had to bring on Yamal for the injured Dani Rodriguez before the break and Raphinha and De Jong came on at halftime to turn the game around, with Raphinha firing Barca level and Fermin Lopez tucking the ball home to give Barca three vital points ahead of arguably the club's biggest week of the season.

Villarreal took a big step towards playing in next season's Champions League with a 4-2 win at home to Osasuna, with two goals from Ayoze Perez and another from Thierno Barry putting them 3-0 up at home to Osasuna after just 40 minutes.

Ruben Garcia pulled a goal back for Osasuna, but Nicolas Pepe scored Villarreal's fourth goal with 20 minutes left to play, before Aimar Oroz's late penalty for the visiting side.

Deportivo Alaves edged a point closer to avoiding relegation with a 0-0 draw at home to Atletico Madrid in game of few clear chances in Vitoria.

That point turned out to be very important when Valencia won 3-2 away to third bottom Las Palmas to ensure the home side ends the weekend in the bottom three with Hugo Duro scoring twice for Valenica.

Florien Lejeune's powerful early header gave Rayo Vallecano a 1-0 win at home to Getafe on Friday night and keeps Rayo's faint chances of playing in Europe next season intact.