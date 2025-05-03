Royal Court Chief Attends Free Medical Day In Ghor Al Safi

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Saturday inspected the activities of a free medical day held in Ghor Al Safi, organised by the Nobles Company for Sustainable Development as part of the ongoing“Al Widad” campaign, which was launched in February in the new Al Milaha housing area.

Issawi was accompanied by Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Nizar Mhaidat and Karak Governor Qublan Sharif.

The delegation was briefed on the day's activities, which aimed to provide free healthcare services across a wide range of medical specialities to local residents, according to a Royal Court statement.

Issawi expressed appreciation for the efforts of the organisers and volunteers, commending their humanitarian contributions and commitment to strengthening social solidarity.

Founder and Director of the Nobles Company for Sustainable Development Lara Burgan thanked the Royal Court for its continued support of the initiative, which targets underprivileged families throughout the Kingdom.

She noted that the campaign was organised in coordination with the JFDA, Ghor Al Safi and Prince Hamza hospitals, along with volunteer doctors and technicians from various healthcare institutions.

Burgan also noted that the campaign will continue to organise free medical days in other regions across Jordan.