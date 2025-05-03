Weather Today: Thunderstorm To Grip Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Check Nowcast Warning For Panchkula, Ambala

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, issued a nowcast warning on May 4, predicting moderate thunderstorm with wind speed of 40 to 60 Kilometre per hour in several parts of Panchkula and Ambala cities of Haryana over the next three hours. This weather condition will be accompanied by lightning.

Furthermore, IMD's orange alert for rainfall is in place for Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Karnataka.

| RCB vs CSK IPL match today: Chinnaswamy stadium pitch report and more

IMD in its latest press release stated,“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over southwest Rajasthan on 06th & 07th May.” Besides this, thundersqualls are likely in Uttarakhand until May 6; in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on May 4 and 5 and in East Uttar Pradesh on May 5. Additionally, duststorm is likely in Rajasthan until May 5.

Weather forecast for South peninsular India

IMD's weather bulletin dated May 3 states,“Isolated hailstorm very likely over North Interior Karnataka on 05th & 06th and South Interior Karnataka on 06th & 07th May.”

The weather agency warned about thundersquall activity over South Interior Karnataka likely until May 5 and over North Interior Karnataka om May 6 and 7. IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala on May 6 and 7 and in Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

Weather forecast for Northeast India

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during over the coming four days , IMD said.

| IMD issues thunderstorm warning across THESE 8 states: Check forecast Weather forecast for West India

IMD said,“Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada” until May 8.

According to the Meteorological Department, isolated hailstorm is likely in Gujarat over the next two days and in Madhya Maharashtra on May 7. Furthermore, thundersquall is expected in Gujarat on May 6 and 7 and in Madhya Maharashtra on May 7.



The IMD has issued a nowcast warning for thunderstorms and high winds in northern India. An orange alert for heavy rainfall is in effect for multiple states, including Punjab and Haryana.

| Flights diverted as rain and thunderstorms hit Delhi and NCR Key Takeaways