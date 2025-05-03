Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana: Who Will Benefit, How To Apply, When Will It Start

MENAFN - Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday (May 3) the launch of the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana and directed the establishment of "Take Home Ration (THR)" units in all districts of the state.

According to a statement, the decision was taken in an effort to combat malnutrition and foster a healthier future for the state. "The scheme will focus on providing nutritious meals and support to vulnerable families," the statement said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana, nutritious morning meals will be provided to children aged 3 to 6 years registered at Anganwadi centres.

"Our goal is to create a malnutrition-free Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath was quoted as saying. "This scheme is a crucial step in ensuring that every child receives the nutrition they need to thrive," he said.

A post on X by Yogi Adityanath's office stated that this scheme "will be a big gift for poor families identified under Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Zero Poverty Mission."

"Aspirational districts and development blocks should be benefited from this scheme," it added.

What is Take Home Ration (THR) programme?

The scheme will also focus on expanding the Take Home Ration (THR) programme.

Currently, THR units operate in 43 districts, but the chief minister has ordered the establishment of these units in all 75 districts, news agency PTI reported.

Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of incorporating local products like amla, millets and jaggery into the recipe-based THR to enhance its nutritional value and variety.

"We must use our local resources to create nutritious and appealing food for our children," Adityanath stated.

Furthermore, the chief minister directed officials to ensure 100 per cent transparency and quality in the production, packaging and distribution of THR.

He also ordered the regular monitoring of stunting, underweight and wasting among children to track the scheme's effectiveness.

Adityanath called for close coordination between local administration, health and child development departments to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

How to apply, when will it begin

Without giving any further details, CM Yogi Adityanath said that a detailed action plan regarding the scheme will be prepared as soon as possible.

Has there been a similar scheme in UP?

The Uttar Pradesh government had reportedly launched the "Mukhyamantri Saksham Poshan Yojana " in the financial year 2021-22 to address the problem of malnutrition among women and children.

Under this scheme, along with dry ration, additional nutrition was provided to identified malnourished children aged 6 months to 5 years registered at Anganwadi centres and non-school-going adolescent girls aged 11-14 years suffering from anaemia, a report claimed.

It stated that an amount of ₹100 crore was also proposed in the budget for this scheme.