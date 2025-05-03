403
Sheikh Joaan Meets Bangladesh Olympic Association President And WHOOP CEO
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), met with General Waker-uz-Zaman, President of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), who is currently visiting Doha. The meeting focused on exploring ways to strengthen bilateral sports co-operation and promote the exchange of expertise between both committees in the period ahead.
The two sides discussed the ongoing progress of the Olympic movement in Bangladesh and the country's growing engagement at the continental level, reflecting its broader aspirations to cement a stronger presence on the Asian sports stage. HE Sheikh Joaan reaffirmed the QOC's commitment to supporting National Olympic Committees across Asia and globally through knowledge exchange and collaborative initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable sports development and the advancement of the Olympic Movement.
HE Sheikh Joaan also met Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, for a forward-looking discussion on the role of innovation and wearable technology in enhancing athlete readiness and optimising competitive performance.
The meeting served as a platform to exchange insights on emerging trends in sports science, with a particular focus on smart monitoring tools and biometric data analysis. Discussions highlighted how these technologies are being used to improve recovery strategies, manage physical stress, and elevate sleep quality, all essential components of sustainable high-performance in elite sport.
This exchange reflects the QOC's ongoing commitment to adopting global best practices in innovation and sports technology, and to leveraging data-driven knowledge to empower athletes and elevate national sports performance.
