Singapore's Election

For nearly 60 years, the United States and Singapore have shared a strong and enduring strategic partnership and a commitment to a secure, free, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the newly elected government and Prime Minister Wong to strengthen economic growth and our bilateral defense and security ties, which benefit Americans, Singaporeans, and others across the region.

The United States congratulates the people of Singapore on their general election and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the People’s Action Party on their victory.

