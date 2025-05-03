Stratcom Reveals Updated Training Program For Former Partially Fit Category

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Starting May 1, the basic general military training for individuals previously classified as "partially fit for military service" will feature a shortened training period and reduced physical load.

This was reported on Facebook by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), according to Ukrinform.

"Changes to the basic general military training (BGMT) for the former category of 'partially fit'. Starting May 1, these service members will undergo an updated training program: training duration reduced to one month (instead of 45 days); lowered physical activity requirements; formation of separate training units (companies or platoons)," the statement said.

It is noted that this applies to service members who are fit for duty in support units, security divisions, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications, and security divisions.

The update concerns both newly conscripted service members and those who previously completed training at military departments or are undergoing BGMT again for various reasons.

New Zealand to continueUkrainian troops – PM

As previously reported by Ukrinform, all citizens who received a "partially fit" decision before May 4, 2024, are legally required to undergo a repeat military medical commission by June 5, 2025.