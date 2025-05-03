Stratcom Reveals Updated Training Program For Former Partially Fit Category
This was reported on Facebook by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom), according to Ukrinform.
"Changes to the basic general military training (BGMT) for the former category of 'partially fit'. Starting May 1, these service members will undergo an updated training program: training duration reduced to one month (instead of 45 days); lowered physical activity requirements; formation of separate training units (companies or platoons)," the statement said.
It is noted that this applies to service members who are fit for duty in support units, security divisions, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications, and security divisions.
The update concerns both newly conscripted service members and those who previously completed training at military departments or are undergoing BGMT again for various reasons.Read also: New Zealand to continue training Ukrainian troops – PM
As previously reported by Ukrinform, all citizens who received a "partially fit" decision before May 4, 2024, are legally required to undergo a repeat military medical commission by June 5, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment