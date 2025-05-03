Ex-Labour Minister Elected Presidential Candidate For S. Korea's People Power Party

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, May 4 (NNN-YONHAP) – Kim Moon-soo, former labour minister, was elected presidential candidate for South Korea's conservative People Power Party, a TV footage showed, yesterday.

Kim, who served as labour minister under the ousted President Yoon Suk-yeol government, won 56.53 percent of all votes cast in the party's convention.

He was followed by Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the second-largest People Power Party, with 43.47 percent.

Kim will face his archrival, Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the liberal Democratic Party, in the June 3 presidential election.

Kim's nomination may not be the end of presidential primary in the conservative bloc, as former Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, led recent polls among conservative presidential hopefuls.

Han, who had served as acting president, after Yoon's impeachment, announced his presidential run on Friday, after resigning as prime minister the previous day.

A recent survey showed Han garnered a support rate of 13 percent, topping Kim's approval score of six percent.

Support scores for both Han and Kim were far below 42 percent for Lee, the Democratic Party presidential candidate.

The result was based on a poll of 1,000 voters, conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 3.1 percentage points in margin of error, with a 95-percent confidence level.– NNN-YONHAP