Hamas Releases Video Of Hostage Injured In Israeli Attack On Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 4 (NNN-WAFA) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a new video yesterday, showing a hostage, who appeared to have been injured, in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The footage showed masked militants inside an underground tunnel, talking to the distressed-looking hostage.

“I am hostage number 24. We were bombed after the ceasefire ended, and we escaped death. That's why we went down into the tunnels. We were bombed again while underground,” the captive said in the video.

The hostage criticised the strategy of the Israeli regime, which he blamed for his current ordeal.

“My health is critical. There's no access to medication, and seeking medical help is impossible. I don't know what happened to my colleague,” he added.

The individual urged Israelis to protest and pressure Netanyahu's administration to agree to a prisoner swap, for his release and the other Israeli captives.

Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, identified the hostage as Maxim Herkin, who has been held in Gaza. This is the second video of Herkin released by Hamas.– NNN-WAFA