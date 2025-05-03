Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hamas Releases Video Of Hostage Injured In Israeli Attack On Gaza

Hamas Releases Video Of Hostage Injured In Israeli Attack On Gaza


2025-05-03 09:03:58
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 4 (NNN-WAFA) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a new video yesterday, showing a hostage, who appeared to have been injured, in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The footage showed masked militants inside an underground tunnel, talking to the distressed-looking hostage.

“I am hostage number 24. We were bombed after the ceasefire ended, and we escaped death. That's why we went down into the tunnels. We were bombed again while underground,” the captive said in the video.

The hostage criticised the strategy of the Israeli regime, which he blamed for his current ordeal.

“My health is critical. There's no access to medication, and seeking medical help is impossible. I don't know what happened to my colleague,” he added.

The individual urged Israelis to protest and pressure Netanyahu's administration to agree to a prisoner swap, for his release and the other Israeli captives.

Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, identified the hostage as Maxim Herkin, who has been held in Gaza. This is the second video of Herkin released by Hamas.– NNN-WAFA

MENAFN03052025000200011047ID1109504265

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search