Canton Fair Chronicles A Decade Of Growth In The Global Pet Economy
The 137th Canton Fair marked the fifth appearance of Puyuan (Dalian) Pet Products Co., Ltd., which values the event for its unique advantages over industry-specific exhibitions. May Wu, Puyuan's Operation Manager, noted that the Fair attracts a more diverse group of buyers, enabling access to procurement teams that are often absent at niche trade shows. This exposure has opened doors to new customer segments and led to larger orders from major retailers and supermarkets.
Demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Hangzhou TianYuan Pet Products Co., Ltd. continues to unveil its latest offerings at every edition of the Fair. "A few years ago, this industry was still in its early stages, but now it has reached a considerable scale," said Haha, TianYuan's Marketing Manager. "With over two decades of experience, we've witnessed this transformation firsthand."
The Canton Fair has also played a pivotal role in tracking the rapid development of the pet industry. Initially showcasing necessities like food and toys, this exhibition zone has evolved into a hub for innovation, introducing advanced solutions that redefine pet care, such as a CF Award-winning device that uses voice control and lasers to engage cats, easing anxiety and promoting exercise. Newer offerings also emphasize co-living comfort, from multifunctional furniture for pets and owners to oxygen-infused mineral cat litter that enhances the home environment.
The evolution of the Canton Fair's pet products and food zone not only mirrors the industry's advancement but also underscores the growing bond between people and their animal companions.
