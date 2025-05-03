Singapore's Ruling People's Action Party Secures Simple Majority In General Election
A total of 209 candidates from 11 political parties and coalitions, along with two independents, contested 97 elected seats in parliament.
This election marks the first time, Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, has led the PAP into a general election, after succeeding Lee Hsien Loong, in May, last year, following Lee's two-decade tenure.– NNN-XINHUA
