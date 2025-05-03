Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Singapore's Ruling People's Action Party Secures Simple Majority In General Election

Singapore's Ruling People's Action Party Secures Simple Majority In General Election


2025-05-03 08:09:47
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SINGAPORE, May 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP), has secured a simple majority, in yesterday's general election, as Returning Officer, Han Kok Juan, announces results, constituency by constituency, early this morning.

A total of 209 candidates from 11 political parties and coalitions, along with two independents, contested 97 elected seats in parliament.

This election marks the first time, Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, has led the PAP into a general election, after succeeding Lee Hsien Loong, in May, last year, following Lee's two-decade tenure.– NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN03052025000200011047ID1109504254

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search