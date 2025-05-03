Introducing LĪNA Universal Balm: A Luxury Multi-Use, Plant-Powered Solution For Skin & Hair

Introducing LĪNA Universal Balm: A Luxury Multi-Use, Plant-Powered Solution For Skin & Hair
Lina, a certified makeup artist originally from Germany and now making waves in California, is proud to unveil her product innovation in skincare. LĪNA Universal Balm, a thoughtfully crafted, multi-use balm designed to nourish, protect, and balance skin and hair using 100% natural ingredients.
LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by Lina, a German makeup artist , certified cosmetologist and esthetician, who has built a loyal clientele across the US through her white glove on-site beauty services, now unveils her own brand LĪNA which reflects her product philosophy of modern lifestyle in 2025 - simple, yet powerful !
LĪNA Universal Balm nourishes and restores skin & hair without the need for synthetic fillers, waxes or gums. 16 powerful and pure ingredients, including organic kokum butter, healing bodhi tree leaf extract, tropical frangipani oil, European chamomile flower oil and balancing hydrolyzed rice protein for a clean beauty experience that doesn't compromise on performance .
Key Benefits:
-
Pure Plants and Extracts – 100% natural ingredients , vegan, enhanced with certified organic plants
Multi-Use Formula – suitable for face, body, hair, scalp, and beard
Day & Night Use – lightweight, non-comedogenic, deeply nourishing and balancing
Sustainable Packaging – no plastic , eco-friendly, recyclable aluminum and paperboard packaging
Clean Beauty Philosophy – free from synthetic additives, waxes and any gums
Proudly Made in California
"Our Universal Balm hits exactly the beginning of a new beauty era. An uncomplicated cosmetic product combined with natural elegance, for those who demand the best ! Designed to soothe irritation, redness, and environmental stressors, leaving skin calm, refreshed and resilient . True luxury, in cosmetic as in life, lies in simplicity and efficacy," shares Lina , founder of The LINA Group LLC.
LĪNA Universal Balm is available for order now .
To learn more, visit LĪNA at or follow LĪNA on Instagram @naturewith_lina .
