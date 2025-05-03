Jeff Bezos To Sell Up To $4.75 Billion In Amazon Stock By May 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has disclosed plans to sell up to $4.75 billion worth of Amazon stock over the next year, equating to approximately 25 million shares,reports, citing Tribune.

This move is part of a predetermined trading plan initiated in March 2025 and is scheduled to run through May 2026 .

Despite these sales, Bezos retains a significant stake in Amazon, holding over 926 million shares, which constitutes just under 9% of the company's total stock.

The proceeds from these transactions are primarily allocated to support his space venture, Blue Origin, which incurs annual costs exceeding $2 billion.

This divestment follows a series of substantial stock sales by Bezos, including the sale of 50 million shares in February 2024, valued at around $8.5 billion, and another 25 million shares in July 2024, worth approximately $5 billion.

These strategic sales are conducted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, allowing corporate insiders to establish a trading plan to sell stocks at predetermined times, thereby mitigating concerns about insider trading .

Bezos's recent relocation to Miami, a state without a capital gains tax, further enhances the tax efficiency of these transactions.

Amazon's stock has experienced volatility, influenced by global economic factors, including trade tensions and tariff policies.

Despite these challenges, the company's financial performance remains robust, with first-quarter 2025 revenue rising by 9% to $155.7 billion and a profit of $17.1 billion.