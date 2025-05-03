KO EXCLUSIVE: Green Signal Likely For Vital Kashmir Tunnel

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has confirmed that the project is still under active consideration by his ministry. His assurance came in response to a formal letter from J&K Chief Ministerr Omar Abdullah, referencing concerns that the Public Investment Board (PIB) had rejected the tunnel proposal. Gadkari clarified that the project is far from being scrapped and could soon get the green light.

The fresh confirmation comes as a relief to residents of Kashmir and the Chenab Valley, who see the tunnel as a lifeline for better road connectivity, easier access to essential services, and new opportunities for economic development.

An official response to a Right to Information (RTI) query submitted to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has further confirmed that the PIB has not rejected the project. The RTI documents also show that forest clearance procedures are underway and being tracked on the Parivesh portal, the government platform for environmental clearances.

The tunnel, part of the NH-244 corridor, is a vital link connecting the Kashmir Valley to Kishtwar and beyond. Experts and local leaders have long argued that with crores already invested in the highway, it would make little sense to abandon such a critical component of the project.

Earlier this year, several reports suggesting the project's rejection had gone viral on social media, causing confusion and outrage. But today's official clarifications appear to have revived public confidence.

If approved, tendered, and awarded in the coming weeks, the Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel could soon move from dream to reality-promising faster travel, safer roads, and a fresh chapter in Kashmir's infrastructure development story.

