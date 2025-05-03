Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KO EXCLUSIVE: Green Signal Likely For Vital Kashmir Tunnel

KO EXCLUSIVE: Green Signal Likely For Vital Kashmir Tunnel


2025-05-03 07:03:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major boost to one of Kashmir's most awaited infrastructure projects, the Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel is now officially back on the government's radar, putting to rest widespread rumors about its cancellation.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has confirmed that the project is still under active consideration by his ministry. His assurance came in response to a formal letter from J&K Chief Ministerr Omar Abdullah, referencing concerns that the Public Investment Board (PIB) had rejected the tunnel proposal. Gadkari clarified that the project is far from being scrapped and could soon get the green light.

The fresh confirmation comes as a relief to residents of Kashmir and the Chenab Valley, who see the tunnel as a lifeline for better road connectivity, easier access to essential services, and new opportunities for economic development.

An official response to a Right to Information (RTI) query submitted to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has further confirmed that the PIB has not rejected the project. The RTI documents also show that forest clearance procedures are underway and being tracked on the Parivesh portal, the government platform for environmental clearances.

Read Also No Content Available

The tunnel, part of the NH-244 corridor, is a vital link connecting the Kashmir Valley to Kishtwar and beyond. Experts and local leaders have long argued that with crores already invested in the highway, it would make little sense to abandon such a critical component of the project.

Earlier this year, several reports suggesting the project's rejection had gone viral on social media, causing confusion and outrage. But today's official clarifications appear to have revived public confidence.

If approved, tendered, and awarded in the coming weeks, the Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel could soon move from dream to reality-promising faster travel, safer roads, and a fresh chapter in Kashmir's infrastructure development story.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN03052025000215011059ID1109504068

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search