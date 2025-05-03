First Hajj Flight From J & K Departs Today

The flight will carry 178 pilgrims, including 96 males and 82 females, marking the beginning of this year's pilgrimage season from the region. Over 3,600 pilgrims from J&K are scheduled to perform Hajj this year under the government quota, according to the Jammu & Kashmir Hajj Committee.

Pilgrims for Sunday's flight were instructed to report at Haj House in Bemina between 5:00 and 5:30 AM. Security measures have been heightened at the venue, and only registered pilgrims with valid passes will be allowed entry.

The entire Hajj departure process from Kashmir will take place from May 4 to May 15, with 11 flights scheduled. The last flight, on May 15, will carry 321 pilgrims. Pilgrims are expected to stay in Saudi Arabia for 42 to 46 days, depending on their flight schedule.

This year's preparations included three rounds of training and orientation for pilgrims on safety protocols, rituals, and travel instructions. A vaccination drive was also completed, with pilgrims receiving mandatory vaccines, including those for influenza and polio. Pilgrims were also informed about baggage limits.

Although there were concerns following Saudi Arabia's recent suspension of Umrah, tourist, and visit visas ahead of the Hajj season, officials clarified that it was a routine measure to prevent the misuse of non-Hajj visas and ensure better management of facilities for officially registered pilgrims. Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, Executive Officer of the J&K Hajj Committee, explained that the measure helps reduce overcrowding and logistical issues, as seen during Hajj 2024.

To ensure smoother movement, especially for pilgrims from North Kashmir, authorities have created a dedicated traffic crossing near the Haj House in Bemina.

