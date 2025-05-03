NEET Probe: NMC Cancels Admission Of 14 Students

These disciplinary actions come amid ongoing investigations into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, identified several instances of unfair practices and debarred 42 candidates from appearing in NEET for the next three years - 2024, 2025, and 2026. An additional nine candidates have been barred from taking the exam in 2025 and 2026.

The candidature of 215 more students has been placed on hold pending further inquiry, the source added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the leak and malpractice allegations, shared its findings with the NMC, prompting the latest action.

“In view of the seriousness of the violations and their threat to the credibility of medical education, the NMC has instructed concerned colleges to suspend the 26 students immediately,” the source stated.

The Commission reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against academic fraud and underscored its commitment to transparency and integrity in the admission process.

The directive comes just a day before NEET-UG 2025, scheduled for May 4.

