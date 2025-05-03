CRPF Fires Jawan For Hiding Marriage To Pakistani Woman

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday sacked a jawan for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman, saying that his conduct is detrimental to national security.
“In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa,” the CRPF said in a statement.
“His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security,” it added.
The action came a day after Munir Ahmed was transferred from the sensitive Jammu & Kashmir zone to Bhopal.
Ahmed had sought permission from the CRPF in 2023 to marry Minal Khan, who belongs to Sialkot in Pakistan.
However, before the department decided on his request, Ahmed married Khan on May 24, 2024, with the marriage solemnised through video conferencing by clerics in India and Pakistan.
