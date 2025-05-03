MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Tesla Joins EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025

We are excited to welcometo the, where innovation meets the road. Known for reshaping the electric vehicle industry, Tesla will present an unmissable showcase of cutting-edge design, sustainability, and next-generation technology.

4 – 6 May 2025Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre About Tesla

Globally celebrated as a pioneer in electric mobility,continues to push boundaries in performance, clean energy, and intelligent automotive engineering. With a legacy of bold innovation and forward-thinking design, Tesla's presence at EVS Saudi Arabia offers a rare opportunity to witness the future of sustainable transportation. What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

– A futuristic electric pickup truck defined by its ultra-tough exoskeleton, dramatic styling, and unmatched durability. A vehicle engineered to break expectations.

– A versatile electric SUV that combines energy efficiency, smart features, and practicality for modern-day driving.

– A sleek and powerful electric sedan offering impressive range, top-tier performance, and a redefined driver experience. Experience All Three Models

All three models,, andwill be displayed. Visitors will get a close-up look at how Tesla continues to shape the future of electric vehicles with advanced design, intelligent systems, and uncompromising performance. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

