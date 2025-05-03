403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tesla Joins EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Tesla Joins EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 We are excited to welcome Tesla to the EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 , where innovation meets the road. Known for reshaping the electric vehicle industry, Tesla will present an unmissable showcase of cutting-edge design, sustainability, and next-generation technology.
Event Date: 4 – 6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre About Tesla Globally celebrated as a pioneer in electric mobility, Tesla continues to push boundaries in performance, clean energy, and intelligent automotive engineering. With a legacy of bold innovation and forward-thinking design, Tesla's presence at EVS Saudi Arabia offers a rare opportunity to witness the future of sustainable transportation. What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Tesla Cybertruck – A futuristic electric pickup truck defined by its ultra-tough exoskeleton, dramatic styling, and unmatched durability. A vehicle engineered to break expectations. Tesla Model Y – A versatile electric SUV that combines energy efficiency, smart features, and practicality for modern-day driving. Tesla Model 3 – A sleek and powerful electric sedan offering impressive range, top-tier performance, and a redefined driver experience. Experience All Three Models All three models, Cybertruck , Model Y , and Model 3, will be displayed. Visitors will get a close-up look at how Tesla continues to shape the future of electric vehicles with advanced design, intelligent systems, and uncompromising performance. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Discover the most anticipated EV launches from global innovators
Connect with leading minds in the mobility and transportation ecosystem
Explore investment and strategic partnership opportunities aligned with Vision 2030 Visitor Registration Don't miss your chance to be part of the region's most influential electric mobility platform
Visitor Registration Book Your Stand Showcase your brand alongside Tesla and other industry leaders
Book Your Stand
Event Date: 4 – 6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibitions and Convention Centre About Tesla Globally celebrated as a pioneer in electric mobility, Tesla continues to push boundaries in performance, clean energy, and intelligent automotive engineering. With a legacy of bold innovation and forward-thinking design, Tesla's presence at EVS Saudi Arabia offers a rare opportunity to witness the future of sustainable transportation. What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Tesla Cybertruck – A futuristic electric pickup truck defined by its ultra-tough exoskeleton, dramatic styling, and unmatched durability. A vehicle engineered to break expectations. Tesla Model Y – A versatile electric SUV that combines energy efficiency, smart features, and practicality for modern-day driving. Tesla Model 3 – A sleek and powerful electric sedan offering impressive range, top-tier performance, and a redefined driver experience. Experience All Three Models All three models, Cybertruck , Model Y , and Model 3, will be displayed. Visitors will get a close-up look at how Tesla continues to shape the future of electric vehicles with advanced design, intelligent systems, and uncompromising performance. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Discover the most anticipated EV launches from global innovators
Connect with leading minds in the mobility and transportation ecosystem
Explore investment and strategic partnership opportunities aligned with Vision 2030 Visitor Registration Don't miss your chance to be part of the region's most influential electric mobility platform
Visitor Registration Book Your Stand Showcase your brand alongside Tesla and other industry leaders
Book Your Stand
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment