Clackamas Progress Partners Announces Completion Of Oregon’S First P3 Courthouse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Ore., May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clackamas Progress Partners (CPP), a Fengate Asset Management-led (Fengate) consortium, today announced the completion and handover of the new Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse – the first courthouse to be delivered as a public-private partnership (P3) in Oregon.

CPP – comprising Fengate (developer), PCL Construction (design-builder), DLR Group (designer), and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) (services provider) – joined client Clackamas County, the Oregon Judicial Department, and public officials on site for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new 257,000-square-foot courthouse.

Karl Schaefer, Fengate Project Executive for the Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse Replacement Project, said:

“The new Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse is the epitome of P3 success – complex public infrastructure delivered efficiently, sustainably, and collaboratively with our public sector partners. We are grateful to our valued trade partners for their hard work to deliver this state-of-the-art courthouse on schedule for the Clackamas County community. Our P3 team is honored to have brought this decades-long vision to life for Clackamas County, and we congratulate our client on the official opening of their new home of justice.”

Fengate is managing this investment on behalf of Fengate Infrastructure Fund IV and its affiliated entities, including an investment by the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

W.T. Sermeus, Senior Project Manager at PCL Construction, said:

“Delivering the Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse was a true team effort – one that reflects the power of partnership, innovation, and accountability. From day one, our focus was on creating a high-performing, enduring facility for the County and the justice system it supports. Thanks to our subtrade and design partners whose collaboration made this vision a reality.”

Billal Hammoud, President and Chief Executive Officer of Honeywell's Building Automation segment, said:

“The innovative Honeywell automation solutions being used in this new home for justice will help ensure a more efficient and secure environment for Clackamas County residents. We are grateful to Fengate, PCL Construction and DLR Group for the commitment and collaboration that led to the on-time grand opening of this state-of-the-art facility.”

Erica Loynd, FAIA, Northwest Region Leader and Principal at DLR Group, said:

“We didn't just want to build a courthouse. Every aspect of the building focuses on the people within the space, from citizens coming to have one of their most important moments to the staff who spend every day in the building.”

A landmark for sustainable civic infrastructure, the facility targets LEED Gold certification and is expected to achieve an annual greenhouse gas reduction of 62.2% during operations. With several environmental and social impact accolades, the award-winning facility demonstrates how successful collaboration between the public and private sectors can revitalize and help decarbonize infrastructure in the United States.

The new facility meets the needs of Clackamas County's increasing population, which has grown to 430,000 residents in 2025 from less than 50,000 residents in 1936 when the original courthouse was built. Designed to serve the community for decades to come, the courthouse improves the efficiency and safety of the local judicial system with 16 modern courtrooms, 20 judicial chambers, district attorney offices and safe corridors for courthouse users.

CPP was contracted in 2022 to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the new courthouse for a 30-year period. The partner companies have completed more than 40 courthouse construction projects across their combined portfolios.

Further information about the new Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse is available here .

About Fengate

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies, with more than $7 billion of capital commitments under management. The firm has been investing in infrastructure since 2006 with a focus on mid-market greenfield and brownfield infrastructure assets in the transportation, social, energy transition and digital sectors. Fengate is one of North America's most active infrastructure investors and developers with a portfolio of more than 45 assets. Learn more at .

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $8 billion USD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About DLR Group

DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities; and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.

