I Shouted For Help, No One Came, Says Woman Molested In Bengaluru's Crowded IT Park

A woman who was molested by a man on a two-wheeler in Bengaluru said she shouted for help, and stopped people, but no one came forward.

Recalling her ordeal, the woman, in an interview with NDTV, said that she was in a crowded IT park in Bengaluru when she felt a“huge hit” on her back.“I was walking in Ecoworld in the Marathahalli area around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, when I felt a huge hit on my back,” she said.

'No one came to my help'

"I was perplexed. I thought maybe someone was riding a vehicle recklessly. The same thing happened again, though, and with greater intensity. Then I was sure someone was doing this deliberately," she said.

"The third time... I could see the guy taking a U-turn and coming for me. I shouted for help, there were so many people, it is always a bustling area... I asked people for help, I stopped auto drivers , I stopped others... but no one came to my help, that's the most surprising thing," she told NDTV.

Molestation caught on CCTV

In a horrifying incident, a woman in Bengaluru was sexually harassed on April 5 by an unidentified man, which was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the location.

The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, sparking massive outrage online. The incident had reportedly taken place in the BTM layout of the Suddaguntepalya area in Bengaluru. The CCTV footage shows that the molester ran away from the scene immediately.

The video shows two women walking in a narrow and a deserted alleyway. A man approached the women from behind and appeared to have groped one of the women before fleeing from the scene.

In a span of 38 days, the Delhi Police 's 'Shistachar Squad' has detained over 6,500 people for offences such as eve-teasing, molestation and harassment, a PTI report said on Thursday.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to foster a safer public environment and build confidence among women and vulnerable groups, the official said.

"Between March 17 and April 24, we conducted 1,055 enforcement drives and detained 6,584 people,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Additionally, 275 vehicles were seized as part of the operation, the police said.

