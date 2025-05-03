In Kashmir's Remote Schools, One Diary Held All The Answers

this is an AI generated image. Photo used for representational purposes only

By Muntashir Kifayat Hussain

I stood in a dusty classroom, flipping through a teacher's diary that felt more like a checklist than a tool. As an academic monitor in remote Jammu and Kashmir, I'd seen this before. Diaries once meant to reflect a teacher's heart and hustle now reduced to bureaucratic formality. It hit me hard: we were letting something vital slip away.

When I began teaching, I carried a worn notebook. It wasn't just lesson plans. It was a record of my students' lives. Their strengths, struggles, and even their parents' numbers lived in those pages. One evening, a parent stopped me on the road:“How's my daughter doing?” I opened my diary, found her name, and read notes on her shy but steady progress. He smiled, kissed my forehead. In that moment, I felt trusted, respected, fulfilled.

That diary wasn't paper. It was connection. But now, I see diaries forgotten, blank, neglected. Teachers are exhausted. Some teach ten classes a day.“When do I have time to write?” one asked me. And I get it. Society blames us for everything: students dropping out, indiscipline, even drug abuse. Expectations crush us. Yet we're still asked to perform miracles.

But I believe in the teacher's diary. I think of Kahlil Gibran's words: Dig with faith, and you will find treasure. The diary is that buried treasure, full of clues to each child's growth.

In some schools, I've seen the diary used as it should be. Teachers with no smartboards or gadgets still outshine private schools. Their diaries are detailed: lesson plans aligned with NEP 2020, notes on kids with special needs, test scores, parent feedback. These teachers are present, alert, committed. Others, sadly, just go through the motions.

We are paid to teach, to care, to stay accountable. The diary sharpens us. It's not punishment, it's purpose.

Mine is my compass. It holds my timetable, responsibilities, student profiles, parent contacts. I mark kids who need extra attention, log their scores, note behavior shifts. If I have a large class, I track ten students closely. I can call parents from home, share updates, build trust. This isn't admin work. It's outreach.

My lesson plans follow NEP 2020's spirit-activity-based learning, critical thinking, multiple intelligences. I write what worked, what didn't, how kids responded. Sometimes I paste in student drawings or photos of model work. At home, I flip through pages, smiling. This is my reward.

But too many colleagues see the diary as a burden. If we let that attitude grow, we lose more than a tool. We lose our link to students, our edge, our relevance.

Yesterday, a teacher handed me her diary. Except for a signature, it was blank. My heart sank. I wanted to say,“This is your story, your students' story!” But I just smiled, closed the book, and walked away wondering: how long before this lifeline disappears?

Muntashir Kifayat Hussain is a teacher and academic monitor in Jammu and Kashmir.