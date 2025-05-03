Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Western Sanctions On Russia Near 29,000 Since 2014

Western Sanctions On Russia Near 29,000 Since 2014


2025-05-03 03:20:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since 2014, the number of sanctions imposed by Western countries on the Russian Federation has nearly reached 29,000, Azernews reports, citing Russian media outlets.

As of April 2025, a total of 28,937 sanctions have been applied, the majority of which are not directly related to trade relations. The countries responsible for the largest number of sanctions are the United States, Canada, and Switzerland.

Following these three nations, Norway, Iceland, and the United Kingdom have also implemented significant sanctions. The European Union is also mentioned as part of this group, and it is currently working on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package against Russia.

