Western Sanctions On Russia Near 29,000 Since 2014
As of April 2025, a total of 28,937 sanctions have been applied, the majority of which are not directly related to trade relations. The countries responsible for the largest number of sanctions are the United States, Canada, and Switzerland.
Following these three nations, Norway, Iceland, and the United Kingdom have also implemented significant sanctions. The European Union is also mentioned as part of this group, and it is currently working on the preparation of the 17th sanctions package against Russia.
