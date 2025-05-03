Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Patriarch Kirill Of Moscow And All Russia

2025-05-03 03:20:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on May 3.

Following the meeting, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia presented the Order of the Holy Princess Olga of First Degree of the Russian Orthodox Church to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, according to Azernews .

The First Lady of Azerbaijan has been awarded this order by a decree of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in recognition of her contributions to the preservation of traditional values in society.

