Car Rally Held In Kyiv In Support Of Pows, Missing Persons

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A car rally titled "Ours are still not home" took place in Kyiv to support of missing and captured Ukrainian service members.

This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

The rally was organized by the community of families of missing and captured soldiers from the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Several dozen cars bearing photos of service members and unit flags drove through the city, starting from Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square).







































































































As the organizers stated, the goal of the rally is to remind people that every prisoner of war or missing soldier is not just a statistic - each has a story, a family, and loved ones waiting for their return.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 19, 277 more Ukrainian soldiers were returned from Russian captivity. Among them were defenders of Mariupol and other front directions in Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, a total of 4,552 people, both military and civilians, have been brought home from Russian captivity.

According to the Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, nearly 70,000 individuals are currently listed as missing in Ukraine. These include military personnel, civilians, foreign nationals, and stateless individuals.