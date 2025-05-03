Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-03 03:20:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces attacked three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and guided aerial bombs (KABs).

This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the enemy shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. Strikes targeted Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myriv, and Chervonohryhorivka communities," he wrote.

Three private homes, four vehicles, and infrastructure, as well as the premises of a transportation company were damaged.

The enemy also attacked Synelnykove district, where Velykomykhailivka and Novopavlivka communities suffered from strikes. The aggressor used Grad MLRS and guided aerial bombs.

Four private homes and several unused buildings were damaged.

Read also: Russians launch massive strike at Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, civilians injured

In Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces struck Zelenodolsk community with an FPV drone, which caused a fire that was later extinguished.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

Earlier reports indicate that Russian FPV drones also attacked Zaporizhzhia region.

