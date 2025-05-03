Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region on May 3, at least two people were killed and another was injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Ukrinform.

"At least two people were killed and one injured due to today's shelling of Donetsk region. In Myrnohrad, the Russians killed a 56-year-old man and damaged six private houses. The second victim was a 69-year-old resident of Komar. In Kostiantynivka, one person was injured and numerous houses were damaged," the regional head wrote.

He once again urged residents to act responsibly and evacuate in time.

As reported earlier, Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region on May 3, injuring a civilian.