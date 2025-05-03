Casualties Reported As Russians Shell Donetsk Region
This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Ukrinform.
"At least two people were killed and one injured due to today's shelling of Donetsk region. In Myrnohrad, the Russians killed a 56-year-old man and damaged six private houses. The second victim was a 69-year-old resident of Komar. In Kostiantynivka, one person was injured and numerous houses were damaged," the regional head wrote.
He once again urged residents to act responsibly and evacuate in time.Read also: One person killed, two injured in Russian drone attack on central Kherson
As reported earlier, Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region on May 3, injuring a civilian.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment