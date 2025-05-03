Over 2,000 Applications Submitted From Frontline Areas For Corn Seed Through State Agroregister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Agrarian Register has completed the acceptance of applications for free corn seed distribution under a program jointly implemented by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the Bayer company, and the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine , as relayed by Ukrinform.

According to the Ministry, more than 2,000 applications were submitted by farmers from frontline territories, prompting the Bayer to increase its seed contribution from 10,000 to 15,350 seed units.

“This will allow 663 farms in the regions of Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia to sow over 15,000 hectares and harvest nearly 190,000 tonnes of corn. In wartime, this kind of support is not just about planting. It's about national food security. We thank everyone helping our farmers,” said Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval.

The All-Ukrainian Association of Communities will notify all approved applicants via email or phone by May 6, providing details on the time and place to collect their seeds. Distribution will begin in early May and continue for approximately two weeks.

As reported earlier, the Bayer, in cooperation with the Ministry, will provide farmers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions (excluding temporarily occupied areas) with free certified corn seed for the 2025 spring planting season. The All-Ukrainian Association of Communities will handle distribution under the "United Communities" project, supported by the American people.

Eligible applicants were agricultural producers cultivating between 5 and 500 hectares. Each approved applicant will receive up to 25 seed units of certified corn seed.

Since the full-scale invasion began, the All-Ukrainian Association of Communities has delivered 810 tonnes of vegetable and grain seed under the "United Communities" project, supported by the AGRO Program.