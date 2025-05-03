Khyber Journalists Honor Press Freedom Day, Demand Safety And Support

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In observance of World Press Freedom Day, a solemn and significant ceremony was held at the District Press Club Khyber, drawing a large number of journalists from the region.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of press freedom, honor the services of tribal journalists, and pay tribute to martyred media workers.

Addressing the gathering, District Press Club Khyber President Aman Ali Shinwari praised the unwavering commitment of tribal journalists, who, despite life-threatening challenges, have continued to serve the public and act as a vital bridge between the people and the state.

He lauded the sacrifices of journalists worldwide who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Shinwari emphasized that journalists in Pakistan, particularly in the tribal districts, continue to work under extremely difficult conditions.

He noted that nearly 90 percent of tribal journalists operate without compensation, driven solely by national and regional commitment.

Shinwari urged the provincial government to take immediate steps for the construction of the Khyber Press Club, the establishment of a media colony for tribal journalists, and measures to ensure their safety.

He also called for justice in the case of slain journalist Khalil Jibran Afridi, demanding the arrest of his killers and the provision of educational support for his children.

The event included Quran recitation and prayers for the departed journalists. Concerns were also raised about the safety of journalists Mehrab Shah Afridi and Wali Khan Shinwari, who are reportedly facing serious threats and have been forced to abandon their homes.

Shinwari criticized the lack of government response and support for these threatened journalists.

He concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the Khyber Press Club to continue its struggle for press freedom and journalists' rights in collaboration with all journalistic organizations.