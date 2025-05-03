403
Arab Parliament Urges Diplomacy To Solve Conflicts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 3 (KUNA) - Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohammad Al Yamahi emphasized on Saturday that the current challenges facing the Arab world necessitate a stronger focus on Arab parliamentary diplomacy to facilitate effective resolutions.
In his speech at the 38th Executive Committee meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Algiers, Al Yamahi highlighted the Arab Parliament's commitment to enhancing communication and maintaining a continuous dialogue with the Arab Parliamentary Union.
He noted that this collaboration aims to serve the interests of the Arab people and defend their just causes, with the Palestinian cause being a top priority.
Nothing is more dangerous or horrific than the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing being perpetrated by the brutal occupying force against the Palestinian people, he added.
He urged the international community to put an end to the occupying entity's blatant disregard for human values, international laws and conventions, and its blatant disrespect of international judicial institutions.
Al Yamahi underscored that since its establishment in 1974, the Arab Parliamentary Union has played a crucial role in fostering Arab solidarity, serving as an important parliamentary platform for strengthening relations between Arab councils and parliaments. (end)
