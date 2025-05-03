403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Leaders Call On Australian Prime Minister To Deepen Cooperation Following Re-Election
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 3 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa called on Saturday Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to deepen cooperation following his party's victory in the federal elections.
In a congratulatory message posted on X, von der Leyen said, "Congratulations to Albanese and his party on their victory in the Australian federal elections. Europeans and Australians are not just friends - we're mates."
She added, "Let us seize this moment of stability to deepen our cooperation. Together, we can expand trade and investment, and work to promote our shared democratic values and a free, open Indo-Pacific."
For his part, EU Council President Antonio Costa also congratulated Albanese on his re-election, praising the strong partnership between the European Union and Australia. In a post on X, Costa said, "Australia is a key partner for the EU. We appreciate Australia's steadfast support for Ukraine and its commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific."
Costa expressed full confidence that strategic and bilateral cooperation between the two sides will continue to grow and strengthen in the coming period.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a major victory for his Labor Party in Saturday's 2025 federal election, dealing a significant defeat to the conservative opposition. (end)
arn
In a congratulatory message posted on X, von der Leyen said, "Congratulations to Albanese and his party on their victory in the Australian federal elections. Europeans and Australians are not just friends - we're mates."
She added, "Let us seize this moment of stability to deepen our cooperation. Together, we can expand trade and investment, and work to promote our shared democratic values and a free, open Indo-Pacific."
For his part, EU Council President Antonio Costa also congratulated Albanese on his re-election, praising the strong partnership between the European Union and Australia. In a post on X, Costa said, "Australia is a key partner for the EU. We appreciate Australia's steadfast support for Ukraine and its commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific."
Costa expressed full confidence that strategic and bilateral cooperation between the two sides will continue to grow and strengthen in the coming period.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a major victory for his Labor Party in Saturday's 2025 federal election, dealing a significant defeat to the conservative opposition. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment