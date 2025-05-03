Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Yemen's Premier Resigns


2025-05-03 03:15:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, May 3 (KUNA) -- Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak declared on Saturday submitting his resignation to the Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Rashad Al-Alimi, 15 months after taking this post.
In a brief statement on his "X" account, bin Mubarak said he met with Al-Alimi and offered his resignation to him.
Bin Mubarak took office as premier in February 2024, succeeding Maeen Abdul-Malik who was appointed as an advisor to PLC's chief. (end)
nsa


MENAFN03052025000071011013ID1109503902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search