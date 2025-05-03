403
Yemen's Premier Resigns
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, May 3 (KUNA) -- Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak declared on Saturday submitting his resignation to the Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Rashad Al-Alimi, 15 months after taking this post.
In a brief statement on his "X" account, bin Mubarak said he met with Al-Alimi and offered his resignation to him.
Bin Mubarak took office as premier in February 2024, succeeding Maeen Abdul-Malik who was appointed as an advisor to PLC's chief. (end)
